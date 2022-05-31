Elon Musk Believes 2029 is Year We Achieve Both AGI and Humans on Mars

Elon Musk believes 2029 is the year we can achieve both AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) and humans on Mars.

Clearly, Elon believes Teslabot will be used to achieve realworld AGI and realworld AI. He also believes that SpaceX Super Heavy Starship will be used to place humans on Mars.

See more 2029 feels like a pivotal year. I’d be surprised if we don’t have AGI by then. Hopefully, people on Mars too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2022

Mr Know It All reviewed the latest David Lee-James Douma video. The estimate for FSD data is that Tesla used 180,000 ten second video clips to improve lane changes and turns. The clips used 9 cameras at 36 frames per second. This would be 500 million images and they labelled all of those images.



Start at

25:06