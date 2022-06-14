Improved LFP Batteries Will Make a $25K Tesla Model 3 in 2026

Jordan Giesege of the Limiting described the 20-35% range improvement possible by increasing the silicon in the anode of iron LFP batteries.

This could be used to reduce the weight and lower the cost while keeping the 260 mile range of a made in China Model 3. This could take the cost down from a subsidize $40,000 to $30,000-35000 in 2024. This is key to making Tesla competitive in the $30k-40k EV car segment. This increases the addressable market in China from 20% of the market to about 35% of the market. It increases Europe’s addressable market from 50% to about 80%.

The continued improvement in batteries would make a $25k Model 3 Standard range achievable in 2026.