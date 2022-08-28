100 Trillion Parameter AI Training Models

Recommender AI systems are an important component of Internet services today: billion dollar revenue businesses like Amazon and Netflix are directly driven by recommendation services.
AI recommenders get better as they get bigger. Several models have been previously released with billion parameters up to even trillion very recently. Every jump in the model capacity has brought in significant improvement on quality. The era of 100 trillion parameters is just around the corner.
Complicated, dense rest neural network is increasingly computation-intensive with more than 100 TFLOPs in each training iteration. Thus, it is important to have some sophisticated mechanism to manage a cluster with heterogeneous resources for such training tasks.
Recently, Kwai Seattle AI Lab and DS3 Lab from ETH Zurich have collaborated to propose a novel system named “Persia” to tackle this problem through careful co-design of both the training algorithm and the training system. At the algorithm level, Persia adopts a hybrid training algorithm to handle the embedding layer and dense neural network modules differently. The embedding layer is trained asynchronously to improve the throughput of training samples, while the rest neural network is trained synchronously to preserve statistical efficiency. At the system level, a wide range of system optimizations for memory management and communication reduction have been implemented to unleash the full potential of the hybrid algorithm.
Cloud Resources for 100 Trillion Parameter AI Models
Persia 100 trillion parameter AI workload runs on the following heterogeneous resources:
3,000 cores of compute-intensive Virtual Machines
8 A2 Virtual Machines adding a total of 64 A100 Nvidia GPUs
30 High Memory Virtual Machines, each with 12 TB of RAM, totalling 360 TB
Orchestration with Kubernetes
All resources had to be launched concurrently in the same zone to minimize network latency. Google Cloud was able to provide the required capacity with very little notice.
AI Training needs resources in bursts.
Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) was utilized to orchestrate the deployment of the 138 VMs and software containers. Having the workload containerized also allows for porting and repeatability of the training.
Results and Conclusions
With the support of the Google Cloud infrastructure, the team demonstrated Persia’s scalability up to 100 trillion parameters. The hybrid distributed training algorithm introduced elaborate system relaxations for efficient utilization of heterogeneous clusters, while converging as fast as vanilla SGD. Google Cloud was essential to overcome the limitations of on-premise hardware and proved an optimal computing environment for distributed Machine Learning training on a massive scale.
Persia has been released as an open source project on github with setup instructions for Google Cloud —everyone from both academia and industry would find it easy to train 100-trillion-parameter scale, deep learning recommender models.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “100 Trillion Parameter AI Training Models”
Big tech can’t help themselves. Any kind of search engine type application or recommendation engine they will screw up. They will find the neutral AI racist, sexist and insufficiently censorious and find ways to add ”diversity” and censorship on behalf of various governments and corporations who pay them on the side or threaten legal consequences. Thus they will subborn the very value the AI has created.
Just when a new killer ap comes along, Moore’s law is running out of steam. It must be time for a new hardware paradigm.
Moore’s law only gives more transistors at lower cost per transistor. That’s not interesting if they don’t scale in performance or power efficiency. The latter type of scaling is called Dennard scaling and it ran into a wall in 2003-
2006 at the latest. Silicon CMOS has been running on fumes ever since. GPUs less so because they solve a particular class of ”embarassingly parallel” problems and don’t deal with gnarly general purpose code well or at all.
It used to be that you could just shrink a transistor and it would magically be faster and lower power. Every generation now is a massive effort requiring new and interesting materials, geometries and techniques just to maintain basic transistor density scaling; but still failing on the transistors per dollar metric that is Moore’s law.