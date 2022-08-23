Solar Cheapest Energy in 2020 Predicted in 2006

In 2006, I publicly predicted that solar energy would be the cheapest form of energy by 2020.

Among 150 predictions I made in 2006 on the site nanotech-now were

Solar power becomes cheapest form of enery by 2015-2020

Massive solar energy deployments, over one third of the new energy generators by 2015-2025

IRENA’s report, Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2020, finds that costs for renewable technologies are continuing to fall “significantly” year-on-year. “Today (in 2020), renewables are the cheapest source of power,” said IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera.

See more "Today, #renewables are the cheapest source of power," says IRENA DG @flacamera. Explore the key highlights of our NEW report, Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2020 & learn how renewables provide an economically attractive phase-out agenda for gov'ts: https://t.co/MqvulBdhd6 — IRENA (@IRENA) June 28, 2021

Hydro, wind and solar reached 80% of new global energy deployment. Solar deployment was about 26% of that total.

Solar was over half of the energy additions in the US in 2021.