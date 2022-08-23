Solar Cheapest Energy in 2020 Predicted in 2006

In 2006, I publicly predicted that solar energy would be the cheapest form of energy by 2020.
Among 150 predictions I made in 2006 on the site nanotech-now were
Solar power becomes cheapest form of enery by 2015-2020
Massive solar energy deployments, over one third of the new energy generators by 2015-2025
IRENA’s report, Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2020, finds that costs for renewable technologies are continuing to fall “significantly” year-on-year. “Today (in 2020), renewables are the cheapest source of power,” said IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera.
Hydro, wind and solar reached 80% of new global energy deployment. Solar deployment was about 26% of that total.
Solar was over half of the energy additions in the US in 2021.
With this 80% of new generation capacity being solar/wind, as clearly illustrated [/s] by the stonk plots, has actual generation remained flat, increased, or decreased? There have been numerous nuke plant closures in the first world during this time while China added 38 GW of coal in 2020, 33 GW of coal in 2021 (per a lazy google query). Did global generation increase through the ongoing economic contraction precipitated by the hypochondria hysterics of 2020?