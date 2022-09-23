SpaceX super heavy booster 7 is getting some “robustness upgrades” ahead of its coming orbital launch in late October or early November.
Booster 9 has further design improvements but Booster 7 has a decent shot at orbital flight success.
Booster 7 transported back to the Starship factory for robustness upgrades ahead of flight pic.twitter.com/NfMCsX0PrY
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 22, 2022
Our focus is on reliability upgrades for flight on Booster 7 and completing Booster 9, which has many design changes, especially for full engine RUD isolation.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2022
1 thought on “SpaceX Improving Toughness of Super Heavy Booster 7”
And the SLS is getting more practice in being wheeled back and forth.