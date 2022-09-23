SpaceX Improving Toughness of Super Heavy Booster 7

SpaceX super heavy booster 7 is getting some “robustness upgrades” ahead of its coming orbital launch in late October or early November.

Booster 9 has further design improvements but Booster 7 has a decent shot at orbital flight success.

