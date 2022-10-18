DARPA is creating wireless power beaming to create a dynamic, adaptive, speed of light wireless energy web. The goal of the Persistent Optical Wireless Energy Relay (POWER) program is to design and demonstrate airborne optical energy relays. These relays are a critical component necessary to allow ground-sourced lasers to be coupled with high-altitude, efficient long-range transmission. Additionally, such relays will enable future multi-path wireless energy networks.
They are working to extend the range of power beaming and provide power to flying drones.
3 thoughts on “DARPA Wireless Power Beaming”
As opposed to transmitting energy using high kinetic objects?
Military goals are one of the areas where you can stand a certain amount of inefficiency if you can accomplish a task that couldn’t be accomplished otherwise. That isn’t to say economics doesn’t factor into warfare; it can often be decisive not just in the conflict itself but in wether a weapons platform is adopted and changed the nature of defence in an era.
No one asked if defeating the Nazis was a profitable enterprise, it was something that needed to be done despite the cost. On the other hand, if a cheaper countermeasure to a tank or jet is available instead of relying on an equal number of tanks and jets, it doesn’t make tanks and jets obsolete but it can change how much of your budget you spend on them compared with the countermeasure. It changes the value of the jet/tank to less than the purchase price.
A system which can transfer energy less economically but faster and more reliably through a war zone than other logistics systems can be worth the added expense and inefficiency. But if countermeasures against these systems can take them out more cheaply and easily than you can deploy them then they will not be worth the expense and inefficiency.
A point here in favor of the concept is that the transmitters are likely dual use: Power transmission AND directed energy weapons, depending on the energy density at the target.