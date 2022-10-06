SpaceX Will Dominate Global Voice and Text in 2023

SpaceX has filed to launch Gen 2 Starlink satellites once every week in 2023. If they are able to use the Super Heavy Starship they could launch 100 at a time. This would reach up to 5000 Gen 2 Starlink satellites with direct voice and text to your existing cellphone.

This would enable 80 times the capacity of the Iridium satellite phone network.

It would mean your T-mobile coverage map would be a solid color for every inch of the earth. All of the land and the oceans.