SpaceX has filed to launch Gen 2 Starlink satellites once every week in 2023. If they are able to use the Super Heavy Starship they could launch 100 at a time. This would reach up to 5000 Gen 2 Starlink satellites with direct voice and text to your existing cellphone.
This would enable 80 times the capacity of the Iridium satellite phone network.
It would mean your T-mobile coverage map would be a solid color for every inch of the earth. All of the land and the oceans.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
5 thoughts on “SpaceX Will Dominate Global Voice and Text in 2023”
I suppose if the new 39a Starship launch tower is complete and SpaceX gets permission and successfully launches and lands Starship at both 39a and Starbase, they might conceivably get permission to launch once a week from both and launch 5000 Gen 2 Starlink Sats.
They’d also need to vastly increase their mass production capacity to make about 20X the capacity of Starlink Sats to make 5000 Sats each about 4X the size and 10X the capacity.
There are a whole lot of things that have to go perfect for that though. It would be huge to just achieve successful launch of Starship and deployment of gen2 Starlink at all. Catching it on the launch tower successfully would be amazing. Getting permission to launch Starship once a month from Starbase impressive.
It just takes a small number of the Gen 2 in polar orbits though to start to provide some emergency text anywhere capability since it doesn’t have to be in real time.
Launched 100 at a time, 5,000 Starlink 2would require only 50 launches. Why stop there?
Wikipedia says that, at its peak, Iridium had nearly 100 satellites. So, 5,000 Starlink 2 satellites would be 50 X that. So 80 X the capacity of Iridium seems on the low side.
If Musk doesn’t quieten down about Ukraine then its going to become known as SpaceZ.
Funny how he did more for Ukraine in this war (keeping the communications up) than all the chickenhawks attacking him in social networks for being a “Putin appeaser”.
Surprising to see so many supposedly bleeding hearted liberals striving for seeing a nuclear exchange with Russia.
I believe they are not “striving for seeing a nuclear exchange with Russia”. I believe they are willing to have Russia use one or a few tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, which would give NATO the justification to respond with overwhelming, but only non-nuclear, force to destroy all Russian forces in Ukraine (and only in Ukraine) and perhaps the entire Russian Black Sea navy.
It seems they believe that if NATO could pull that off, Russia would not respond to such a defeat by escalating further, and I don’t know why they believe Russia would not.