Tesla Goes Next Level in Profits in 2023

In 2023, it will be a big mistake to ignore profits from Tesla energy, new tax credits and full self-driving software.

Analysts could safely ignore energy because while it was 10% in revenue it had almost no profits. Similarly, full self driving made a lot of headlines but was only used bought by less than 10 % of global Tesla buyers.

Non-car profits will go from a rounding error to about 40% of total annual profits.

This video explains the changes.