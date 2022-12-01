In 2023, it will be a big mistake to ignore profits from Tesla energy, new tax credits and full self-driving software.
Analysts could safely ignore energy because while it was 10% in revenue it had almost no profits. Similarly, full self driving made a lot of headlines but was only used bought by less than 10 % of global Tesla buyers.
Non-car profits will go from a rounding error to about 40% of total annual profits.
This video explains the changes.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Tesla Goes Next Level in Profits in 2023”
Hey Brian, can you share the financial model describing the 350Bn income in 2026?