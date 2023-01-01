Plan for 100 Million Canadians by 2100 is on Track

Canada’s realtime population estimate is 39.4 million. Canada will reach 40 million in 2023.

The Century Initiative is a Canadian charity that aims to increase Canada’s population to 100 million by 2100. The USA is on track to having population increase from 330 million today to 434 million in 2100. If Canada’s plan is followed then Canada population would go from 12% of US population to 23%.

The X-Prime Ministry Brian Mulroney and other powerful politicians endorse or are part of the Century Initiative. The increasing annual immigration target reaching 500,000 in 2025 are following the Century Initiative plan.

The Century Intiative would include increasing the population of “Mega-regions”, such as the Greater Toronto Area, from 8.8 to 33.5 million, the Greater Vancouver region, from 3.3 to 11.9 million, and the National Capital Region, from 1.4 to 4.8 million.

The Century Initiative intends to reach its population goal by reversing the falling fertility rate, investing in economic development around “mega-regions”, and through a massive increase in immigration.

Ontario – 40% of Canada

Ontario has over 15 million people and about 40% of Canada’s population. Toronto has 6.3 million people. The Century plan would see Ontario at 50 million people.

Canada passed California in population in 2022 and Ontario could pass California’s population later in this century.

Toronto a Megacity by 2030 an Tokyo Level by 2100

Canada is on track to get to a popluation of about 80 million in 2060-2080. Toronto gets about 29% of the immigrants. Greater Toronto will reach aver 10 million people by 2030 and 33 million when Canada has 100 million people.

Greater Toronto would have a Tokyo level population if the Century plan is followed.

Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary-Edmonton would also be megacities in the Century plan.

Top Immigration Source in India

The largest source of immigrants into Canada is India.

Every year 2.5 million Indian emigrate overseas. Canada is now a top 7 target for Indian immigration.



California has a population of 39.0 million. California has had surge in people leaving for other states in the USA.

Canada’s population was estimated at 39,292,355 people on October 1, 2022, an increase of 362,453 people (+0.9%) from July 1, 2022. This was the highest quarterly population growth rate since the second quarter of 1957 (+1.2%). Canada’s total population growth for the first nine months of 2022 (+776,217 people) has already surpassed the total growth for any full-year period since Confederation in 1867. This high level of growth was mostly (94.0%) due to international migration (+340,666 people), which pushed Canada’s population over 39 million for the first time.

The record population growth in the third quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by an increase of 225,198 non-permanent residents (NPRs). This increase was driven by work permit holders, but all types of NPRs increased, and Canada continued welcoming people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.