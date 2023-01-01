Plan for 100 Million Canadians by 2100 is on Track

Canada’s realtime population estimate is 39.4 million. Canada will reach 40 million in 2023.
The Century Initiative is a Canadian charity that aims to increase Canada’s population to 100 million by 2100. The USA is on track to having population increase from 330 million today to 434 million in 2100. If Canada’s plan is followed then Canada population would go from 12% of US population to 23%.
The X-Prime Ministry Brian Mulroney and other powerful politicians endorse or are part of the Century Initiative. The increasing annual immigration target reaching 500,000 in 2025 are following the Century Initiative plan.
The Century Intiative would include increasing the population of “Mega-regions”, such as the Greater Toronto Area, from 8.8 to 33.5 million, the Greater Vancouver region, from 3.3 to 11.9 million, and the National Capital Region, from 1.4 to 4.8 million.
The Century Initiative intends to reach its population goal by reversing the falling fertility rate, investing in economic development around “mega-regions”, and through a massive increase in immigration.
Ontario – 40% of Canada
Ontario has over 15 million people and about 40% of Canada’s population. Toronto has 6.3 million people. The Century plan would see Ontario at 50 million people.
Canada passed California in population in 2022 and Ontario could pass California’s population later in this century.
Toronto a Megacity by 2030 an Tokyo Level by 2100
Canada is on track to get to a popluation of about 80 million in 2060-2080. Toronto gets about 29% of the immigrants. Greater Toronto will reach aver 10 million people by 2030 and 33 million when Canada has 100 million people.
Greater Toronto would have a Tokyo level population if the Century plan is followed.
Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary-Edmonton would also be megacities in the Century plan.
Top Immigration Source in India
The largest source of immigrants into Canada is India.
Every year 2.5 million Indian emigrate overseas. Canada is now a top 7 target for Indian immigration.
California has a population of 39.0 million. California has had surge in people leaving for other states in the USA.
Canada’s population was estimated at 39,292,355 people on October 1, 2022, an increase of 362,453 people (+0.9%) from July 1, 2022. This was the highest quarterly population growth rate since the second quarter of 1957 (+1.2%). Canada’s total population growth for the first nine months of 2022 (+776,217 people) has already surpassed the total growth for any full-year period since Confederation in 1867. This high level of growth was mostly (94.0%) due to international migration (+340,666 people), which pushed Canada’s population over 39 million for the first time.
The record population growth in the third quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by an increase of 225,198 non-permanent residents (NPRs). This increase was driven by work permit holders, but all types of NPRs increased, and Canada continued welcoming people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
7 thoughts on “Plan for 100 Million Canadians by 2100 is on Track”
Part of the problem here is that most of Canada is basically uninhabitable. About half of it is the Canadian Shield, lacking enough topsoil for agriculture, and most of it is too cold except along the coasts and the border with the US. A Canada with 100M people would be an extremely high population density, urbanized Canada, next to vast uninhabited expanses, because the part of the country people actually want to live in isn’t all that large.
Currently Canada is capable of food self-sufficiency. It’s one of the few countries in the world that can say that, and one of the very few large food exporters, keeping the vast majority of the world from starving. A Canada with 100M population would probably no longer be a food exporter, but would instead be importing food.
One thing they’re doing right, is that their immigration policy is very selective. It helps that their only land borders are with the US, third worlders can’t just walk across their border, and once having reached the US have very little incentive to try. As a result of that selective immigration process, Canadian citizens remain supportive of high levels of immigration.
If the US were doing the same, Americans would probably still support high levels of immigration.
On the topic of pro-natalist policies, I don’t believe any country has actually developed one that works, with the notable exception of Poland. And even Poland’s program has only been moderately successful, raising the fertility rate from 1.3 to 1.5, still well below replacement. It’s been estimated that a genuinely effective pro-natal policy, given observed sensitivity to incentives, might cost $5-10K per year per capita, a quarter to a half of US per capita federal spending.
No wonder our government would rather just fail to enforce our immigration laws!
“The Century Initiative intends to reach its population goal by reversing the falling fertility rate… and through a massive increase in immigration.”
Neither of those seems likely.
Immigration at least is fairly easy to set by choice. If Canada wanted to double immigration tomorrow, all they’d need to do is send an email to the people who process the visas.
(Though, such a massive increase would almost certainly affect the quality of said immigrants.)
Birth rates OTOH seem remarkably tough to push up. Though I don’t know that any government has tried something as hard core as tens of thousands of dollars per year in tax breaks (for example). And this would also lead to serious issues with government revenue falling off a cliff.
As I note above, the estimated incentive necessary is in the $5-10K range, assuming a linear response and extrapolating the effects of lesser incentives. Most countries couldn’t even begin to afford that. We could, but it would require a huge realignment of priorities.
We’re in a kind of self-sustaining trap here: With most of the population not even reproducing at all, and being a democracy, adopting effective pro-natal policies is politically impossible.
Why? What is so great about a large population?
I suppose a larger population can be a boon, but it depends. It can also be detrimental.
A larger population of younger individuals can support the older generations. As older people retire, younger people remain employed. Of course, a population boom of people mostly in retirement age could possibly strain healthcare and economic systems. Actually, my logic is flawed, though, as the same could be said of a population boom of people under working age (i.e. babies).
I’ve never really understood the benefit of massive populations, since we currently have only one planet and limited resources. I could see how a sudden plummeting in birthrates could adversely affect production in the short term. But, as long as the birthrate remained fairly consistent to keep our population level to say 2.x billion people on the whole, is that really so bad?
I don’t mean like “Children of Men” low birthrates, nor am I suggesting a sudden, massive disappearance of billions of people. Just, over time, if the birth rate slowed– if we were to decrease humanity to 2.7 billion people, it would need to be done slowly to ensure we have acceptable ratios of younger to older.
Eh, I’m really just throwing stuff at a wall with this, though.
Throwing some more stuff at the wall…
First off, we are at the cusp of a robot and AI revolution that reduce the need of young to take care of the old.
Second, we could reduce the population gradually by dampening the fall right now. This could be done by making effective measures to increase the local nativity. Tax reliefs for people having many children, a.s.o. If we then wait long enough – a couple of hundred years I believe – , natural selection will have sorted out the people that like having children and the population will once again shoot up. And we’ll face the overpopulation problem again…