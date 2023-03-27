Sam Altman and Lex Fridman Talk ChatGPT, AGI and the Future

Sam Altman indicates there could be a path to AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). He says a true superintelligent AGI must create and accelerate new science.

Sam Altman feels that bias reduction can be down for the default system but there needs to be tuneability and guidability for the users to control how they want their version of the system to behave.

One thing that Sam Altman is surprised by is how few people will even pretend to try to steelman the arguments of people they disagree with.

A steel man argument (or steelmanning) is the opposite of a straw man argument. Steelmanning is the practice of addressing the strongest form of “the other person’s argument [(the steel man argument)], even if it’s not the one they presented”.

They are both nervous about the change and impact of AI that is happening.

Lex Fridman says he might have been the source of the rumor that GPT4 would have 100 trillion parameters. He was making a statement that the brain – the human brain consists of 100 billion neurons and over 100 trillion synaptic connections. He was thinking that a future GPT-N would have 100 trillion parameters and match or excess the human brain synapse connections.