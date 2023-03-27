SpaceX and China were roughly tied in 2022 with 61 and 62 orbital launches but SpaceX had more payload. Combined SpaceX and China were 80% of orbital launches in 2022. SpaceX is on pace to double its launches in 2023. Elon indicates that SpaceX should deliver 80% of all of the payloads in 2023. This is even without the Super Heavy Starship getting into operation.
Super Heavy Starship will eventually have more frequent launches and each launch will have five to ten times the payload.
SpaceX will have built five complete Super-heavy Starships by the end of 2023. If those were flying every week in 2024, then that would be 250 launches with five to seven times the payload. This would mean about 15 times the payload versus 2023.
SpaceX has a Raptor engine factory that can scale to 4000 engines per year. This would be enough for one hundred Super-Heavy Starships per year. This could mean 10,000 launches per year with 10 times the payload in each launch. This would be one thousand times the 2023 payload launch capacity. SpaceX would reach 99.99% of payloads with a fleet of 100+ Super Heavy Starships. This seems to be certain by 2026.
SpaceX’s three main competitors in Russia, Europe, and the United States have launched three rockets in 2023. SpaceX just launched three missions in three days.
Provided there is no serious launch anomaly, SpaceX will deliver 80% of Earth’s payload to orbit this year.
Not counting Starship.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2023
4 thoughts on “SpaceX 80% of Space Payloads in 2023 and 99.99% in 2026”
If this is true then there is going to be a boom in Earths orbit. Tourism and hospitality, energy, manufacturing, orbital defense platforms and hundreds of thousands of communication satellites.
I am sceptical. There are a lot of small startups, which will also soon ramp up, there will be more of them in near future. As tech progresses, there will be easier to start such startup, it won’t take as much time to get to Starship level as it takes now.
More advanced civilizations(also new companies in more advanced world) are and will be developing faster.
SpaceX will probably be big player but I doubt in 99% domination. When we will finally see the launch? I remember March as a latest date. If we won’t see it in March I think these launch dates should not be reported anymore. It’s pointless. A bit frustrating.
Seeing how fast AI is progressing, we will probably have AGI/ASI faster than reliably working Starship and with AGI, we could develop something 10 -1000x more advanced than Starship and do it wayy faster than our current pace of progress with such projects. I believe, AGI will disrupt all sectors and companies, including space companies like SpaceX
The latest batch of AIs still struggle with Moravec’s paradox: they automate mental work easily but still can’t perform most physical work.
SDCs are a good advance into making robots exist in the real, physical world, but overall we are far from full human replacement.
Yeah, this blog talks about humanoid robots going big often, but at least for me, seeing is believing.
Until we see robots doing actual inroads into blue collar physical work, I won’t believe we can quickly revolutionize space access and settlement.
So rockets it is, and SpaceX still is the biggest player in town.
I think the question is what is the biggest obstacle or limiting factor? Is the biggest problem robot’s hardware or the software? My guess would be mostly software. Real full self driving has proved way more difficult than anticipated. Boston dynamics robot is very agile and fast if you look at the videos. Sanctuary AI robot was very slow.
I think that if humanoid shaped robot is trained on narrow task with good image recognition and machine learning you don’t need real general artificial intelligence.
Of course a lot of blue collar work is complex and it depends how machine learning and later AI will develop. We are still far away, but that can change if tech wont plateau in that area.