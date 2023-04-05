Cash App Founder and MobileCoin CPO Stabbed to Death in San Francisco

Bob Lee, Cash App founder and chief product officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, was killed in a San Francisco stabbing.

See more San Francisco allows crime to go unchecked and now Bobs daughters have to grow up with no father pic.twitter.com/FhIypmlHGk — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 5, 2023

MMA fighter Jake Shields posed I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco

He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack F*ck San Francisco.

See more I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack Fuck San Francisco — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 5, 2023

See more Very sorry to hear that. Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2023

San Francisco Has Gotten Soft on Crime as Drug Use, Violence and Crime Have Skyrocketed

Fed-up San Francisco voters ousted their progressive district attorney in June 2022 in a recall election that rejected his soft-on-crime policies following surges in shameless shoplifting, car break-ins and rampant, open-air drug dealing. The recall effort against Chesa Boudin, a former public defender and the son of convicted Weather Underground terrorists, was supported by 61% of voters in early returns.

Mayor London Breed only recently started to pivot to start addressing crime. In 2021, Breed cut $120 million from the budgets of both San Francisco’s police and sheriff’s departments. A spokesperson for the police officers’ union warned the cuts “could impact our ability to respond to emergencies.”

Mayor London Breed — who in December, 2021 announced a crackdown in which cops would be “less tolerant of all the bulls–t that has destroyed our city” — will name Boudin’s replacement until a special election is held in November, 2022. San Francisco District Attorney is currently Brooke Jenkins.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu issued an injunction Dec. 23, 2022 — barring San Francisco police and other officers from sweeping homeless encampments, citing their occupants for sleeping in public and seizing their belongings — while she considers a lawsuit against the city. Federal appeals courts have ruled that the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment prohibits local governments from making it a crime to sleep on a street or sidewalk when no homeless shelters are available.

In January, 2023, San Francisco continued to remove unhoused people from encampments without providing shelter for them, in defiance of a federal magistrate’s order. Homeless advocates (advocates for street criminals and drug addicts) have worked to prevent the city from removing tens of thousands of street people.

Ryu repeated the order in April, 2023. It will remain in effect during the city’s appeal to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, unless that court grants the city’s request for a stay. Such appeals ordinarily take many months to resolve.

Judge Ryu and those soft on crime work to make the cities unsafe for regular residents.

SF residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened.

Adam Mesnik lives in the SOMA neighborhood and owns a business. He calls what he’s seeing on the streets as “a period of insanity.”

He’s referring to what he and others believe is an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.

Ghis, who provided us only with her first name, is a 31-year resident of the neighborhood and says, “More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks.”

Residents and business owners say their complaints to HealthRight 360, the nonprofit running the center, have fallen on deaf ears and have resorted to documenting their struggles in phone camera videos and surveillance.