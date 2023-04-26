The Smithsonian has the original Star Trek Enterprise model. It has been restored by special effects experts from ILM (Industrial Light and Magic). It shows paint details that were not visible from the resolution of old TVs.

Adam Savage went and saw it.

It was made of wood. The Smithsonian did a great deal of historical analysis from old photos and other sources.

There are lights and there are windows that can be light.

The nacelle caps are able to rotate light propellers.

They have the deflector dish as well.

They x-rayed to get the internal structure.