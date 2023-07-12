Pulsar Fusion Rocket Has Working Components

Angry Astronaut provided more technical information about the development and plans of the Pulsar Fusion Rocket. Pulsar has their own operational chemical rockets and plasma drives.

The 11 year old, UK company, Pulsar has been mainly focused on fusion research. Pulsar started developing products that could bring in revenue while that research continues: a Hall-effect electric thruster for spacecraft and a second-stage hybrid rocket engine. The company was funded by the U.K. Space Agency in 2022 to develop a nuclear based propulsion system. They are working with the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Cambridge University. Pulsar is building an eight-meter fusion chamber to bring plasma to ultra-hot temperatures and create exhaust speeds fast enough for interstellar travel. Pulsar is working with New Jersey-based Princeton Satellite Systems to use supercomputer simulations to better understand how the plasma will behave under electromagnetic confinement.

If they succeed in developing their nuclear fusion rocket it will go 500,000mph (805,000km/h) and reach Mars in 14-30 days. Later rockets would reduce flight time to Saturn from 8 years to 2 years and ultimately empower humanity to leave the solar system.

Modelling shows that this technology can potentially propel a spacecraft with a mass of about 1,000 kg (2,200 lb) to Pluto in 4 years.

Since DFD provides power as well as propulsion in one integrated device, it would also provide as much as 2 MW of power to the payloads upon arrival. Designers think that this technology can radically expand the science capability of planetary missions.

They completed a State of the Art (SoA) assessment on heating technology in 2021, further analysis was carried out by a panel of experts to finally make an informed decision on an initial design point for the system.

Pulsar has now proceeded to phase 3, the manufacture of the initial test unit. Static tests are to begin in 2024 followed by an In Orbit Demonstration (IOD) of the technology in 2027.

The system for creating and using ionized plasma for thrust does not have to generate more power than is needed to create it. We do not have to wait for net power fusion for a fusion rocket.

They just create the plasma and then the plasma generates the thrust on its own because it’s both ionized and high velocity and easily controlled by electromagnets. Pulsar Fusion could probably put this solution into orbit next year if they had the funding. They have the basic equipment. It would be a proof of concept that would demonstrate the technologies.

Pulsar is starting to create this Plasma on a small scale in their Laboratories.

Pulsar Fusion’s hall effect thrusters are smaller ion engines that are going to be used on satellites. UK-based Rolls-Royce is working on a nuclear thermal engine that’s supposed to be demonstrated by 2027 or 2028. Nuclear thermal engines can superheat hydrogen fuel in large quantities and drive that out the nozzle at about 10 kilometers per second. Pulsar is developing liquid hydrogen engines with higher efficiency utilizing the same power plant that Rolls-Royce is using.