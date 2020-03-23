Coronavirus Deaths Undercounted Because of Scale of Italian Disaster

Giorgio Gori, mayor of Bergamo, told NBC News on Monday that the total deaths in Bergamo are three to four times higher than during an average year, signaling that the virus is killing many more people than medical authorities have reported.
Many people are unfortunately dying in their homes or in senior group homes.
NOTE: The Mayor is not saying that coronavirus deaths are three to four times higher than the coronavirus death count for Bergamo. He is saying that there are significant uncounted coronavirus deaths.
Bergamo is in Lombardy, Italy’s most affected region with official case counts of 27,206 cases and 3,456 deaths reported since the outbreak began.
A report from an Israeli doctor in Italy is that ventilation can no longer be applied to people over 60 in the hardest-hit areas. This is due to the hospitals having to triage with available beds, doctors and equipment.
The situation is likely worse in Iran than in Italy. Iran is not reporting the real situation.
SOURCES- Jerusalem Post, NBC
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian
Wang is a prolific business-oriented writer of emerging and disruptive technologies. He is known for insightful articles that combine business and technical analysis that catches the attention of the general public and is also useful for those in the industries. He is the sole author and writer of nextbigfuture.com
, the top online science blog. He is also involved in angel investing and raising funds for breakthrough technology startup companies.
He gave the recent keynote presentation at Monte Jade event with a talk entitled the Future for You. He gave an annual update on molecular nanotechnology at Singularity University on nanotechnology, gave a TEDX talk on energy, and advises USC ASTE 527 (advanced space projects program). He has been interviewed for radio, professional organizations. podcasts and corporate events. He was recently interviewed by the radio program Steel on Steel on satellites and high altitude balloons that will track all movement in many parts of the USA.
He fundraises for various high impact technology companies and has worked in computer technology, insurance, healthcare and with corporate finance.
He has substantial familiarity with a broad range of breakthrough technologies like age reversal and antiaging, quantum computers, artificial intelligence, ocean tech, agtech, nuclear fission, advanced nuclear fission, space propulsion, satellites, imaging, molecular nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, blockchain, crypto and many other areas.