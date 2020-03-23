Home
Coronavirus Deaths Undercounted Because of Scale of Italian Disaster

Brian Wang | March 23, 2020 |
 

Giorgio Gori, mayor of Bergamo, told NBC News on Monday that the total deaths in Bergamo are three to four times higher than during an average year, signaling that the virus is killing many more people than medical authorities have reported.

Many people are unfortunately dying in their homes or in senior group homes.

NOTE: The Mayor is not saying that coronavirus deaths are three to four times higher than the coronavirus death count for Bergamo. He is saying that there are significant uncounted coronavirus deaths.

Bergamo is in Lombardy, Italy’s most affected region with official case counts of 27,206 cases and 3,456 deaths reported since the outbreak began.

A report from an Israeli doctor in Italy is that ventilation can no longer be applied to people over 60 in the hardest-hit areas. This is due to the hospitals having to triage with available beds, doctors and equipment.

The situation is likely worse in Iran than in Italy. Iran is not reporting the real situation.

SOURCES- Jerusalem Post, NBC
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

