US Passes 1000 Coronavirus Deaths

The US has 1032 COVID-19 coronavirus deaths.
The US, Spain and Italy will each be passing China’s 81,200 official case total in the next few days.
NBC New York reports the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have over 38,000 cases. New York has 33,000 cases. New York has 366 deaths from COVID-19.
The New York Tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) have 44% of the total USA COVID-19 deaths.
New York is doubling every two days on the deaths. The rest of the US is on a slower trend.
