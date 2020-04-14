The Carnival of Space 659 is up at Urban Astronomer.
Above – This is the sharpest image ever taken by ALMA — sharper than is routinely achieved in visible light with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. It shows the protoplanetary disc surrounding the young star HL Tauri. With young stars like this one, and CI Tau, the observations reveal substructures within the disc that have never been seen before and even show the possible positions of planets forming in the dark patches within the system.In this picture the features seen in the HL Tauri system are labelled. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)
The Disk Substructures at High Angular Resolution Project (DSHARP) is a focused observation effort that included hours of data collected over several months.
This picture of the ALMA antennas on the Chajnantor Plateau, 5000 m above sea level, was taken a few days before the start of ALMA Early Science. Nineteen antennas are on the plateau.
A new study looked at 18 young stars and their disks, and found evidence that 8 of those stars have what they call “velocity kinks” that may signal the presence of young, still-forming planets.
This study used data from the Disk Substructures at High Angular Resolution (DSHARP) project.
