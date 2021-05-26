SpaceX Super Heavy booster will have hot gas thrusters instead of nitrogen thrusters for maneuvering in space before reentry. This will be the case before the first orbital flight.
Aiming to have hot gas thrusters on booster for first orbital flight
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2021
Every Day Astronaut describes hot gas thrusters. They have greater efficiency.
Hot gas in this case means the fuel and prop are stored in gaseous form. They’re stored at high pressures in COPV’s, either from engine tap offs or heat exchangers. Then they reach the thruster chambers as a gas where they combust so they’re efficient.
— Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) May 26, 2021
SOURCES- SpaceX, Elon Musk, Everyday Astronaut
Written By Brian Wang. Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.