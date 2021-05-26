SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Will Have Hot Gas Thrusters

by

SpaceX Super Heavy booster will have hot gas thrusters instead of nitrogen thrusters for maneuvering in space before reentry. This will be the case before the first orbital flight.

Every Day Astronaut describes hot gas thrusters. They have greater efficiency.

SOURCES- SpaceX, Elon Musk, Everyday Astronaut
Written By Brian Wang. Nextbigfuture.com

Load Comments