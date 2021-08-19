Israel Sees Weakening Covid Vaccination Immunity that US Will See in Months

Israel is being closely watched now because it was one of the first countries out of the gate with vaccinations in December 2020 and got more people vaccinated more quickly.

Israel is seeing weaker immunity for people with earlier vaccinations.

Weakening immunity may be beginning to show in Israelis vaccinated in early winter. A preprint published last month by physician Tal Patalon and colleagues at KSM, the research arm of MHS, found that protection from COVID-19 infection during June and July dropped in proportion to the length of time since an individual was vaccinated. People vaccinated in January had a 2.26 times greater risk for a breakthrough infection than those vaccinated in April.

Israel has among the world’s highest levels of vaccination for COVID-19, with 78% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated, the vast majority with the Pfizer vaccine. They are now logging one of the world’s highest infection rates, with nearly 650 new cases daily per million people. More than half are in fully vaccinated people, underscoring the extraordinary transmissibility of the Delta variant and stoking concerns that the benefits of vaccination ebb over time.

Israel has turned to booster shots, starting on 30 July with people 60 and older and, last Friday, expanding to people 50 and older. As of Monday, nearly 1 million Israelis had received a third dose, according to the Ministry of Health. Israel has 9.3 million people. They have given 12% booster shots and there is still surging delta COVID cases.