Tesla and Teslabot Future

Tesla released the version 10 beta of its full self-driving system just after midnight on Friday. Testers mostly agree that version 10 was a substantial improvement over version 9.2.

Tesla is making and selling about 80,000 cars each month. They produced 44,200 cars in China in August and average about 35,000-40,000 cars from Fremont each month.

GM and Hyundai had to recall every Bolt and Kona that have ever been made. They have not started the $11,000-12000 per car fixes until they have safe batteries. Meanwhile, owners of Bolt and Kona’s are not to park their cars near their homes and have various instructions about charging the cars to prevent spontaneous fires.

The Ford Mach-E is the best-selling non-Tesla, non-recalled car in the USA. In August, 2021 there were 1448 Mach-E sold in the USA and about 5350 sold globally.

Volkswagen is selling the most EVs in Europe and BYD is selling more EVs in China. However, VW and BYD are massively trailing Tesla EV sales globally. This is before Tesla starts production from Berlin and Texas. Berlin will reduce the price of Tesla EVs in Europe by $15,000 to 20,000.

Tesla will have the 4680 battery in volume production in 2022-2023. This and the front and rear casting and structural battery will reduce costs and vehicle weight. Tesla with 900,000+ cars in 2021 is 80% global growth over 2020 without the advantage of the new 4680 batteries and without widespread FSD.

In 2020, Tesla reported a profit of $721 million on about $31.5 billion in sales. Tesla had more profit in Q2 of 2021 than all of 2020.

In Q4 of 2021, Tesla will make about $15-17 billion in sales. In 2024, Tesla will have over 4 million annual car sales. This will be the sales for the entire 2021 in each 3 month quarter.

Tesla will not stop with the increased financial and technological strength they will have in 2024.

They will make the 200+ mile range $25,000 car and then in three years follow up with a $15,000 car. They will then make multiple iterations of $1000-10,000 Tesla bots.

This is why I used the picture of an MMA fighter pummeling an opponent below. Those who think that competitors will be able to make ground from having $150 per kwh batteries to catch up to Tesla’s $1000 per kwh batteries are wrong. Tesla will extend its technological leads.

Tesla has exaflop AI computer systems. Which of the car companies have that? Tesla will have better AI technology than Google and Facebook.

Those who saw the artificial general intelligence future or a future of self-driving cars or a future with industrialized orbital, moon, Mars and asteroids should be looking at nearly trillion-dollar Tesla and nearly hundred billion SpaceX to keep pushing for it.

Tesla was already winning and ahead when it was ten times smaller than today. Ford has sold about 50,000 Mach E this year. Tesla is over ten times ahead of that level.

By 2030, Tesla could be making 40 million cars per year and have over 100 million cars on the road. Tesla with 100 million fully autonomous cars will be able to make billions of fully autonomous humanoid robots.

Exponential technology and profits will be captured and centralized. The business titans of the past like Rockefeller did not have the technology.

