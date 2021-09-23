Turning Lunar Regolith Into a Landing Pad

A large rocket landing on the moon will blow the dust like regolith all over the place. The dust and regolith could damage the rocket landing and the material could even fly off into space causing damage and hazard to satellites.

A NASA NIAC study is looking at putting materials into the fuel of a rocket that is landing which would react with the regolith and harden it into a crude landing pad.

Regolith Adaptive Modification System (RAMs) to Support Early Extraterrestrial Planetary Landings (and Operations).