Meta Putting Discord-Like Chat into Messenger

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced “Community Chats” are coming to Messenger and Facebook Groups. Community Chat is similar to Discord. It allows large Messenger groups to organize chats into categories, including audio and video channels for real-time discussion, admin-only chats for announcements and event chats.

Most people use feeds to discover content and use messaging for deeper connections. We’re building Community Chats as a new way to connect with people who share your interests. More than 1 billion people use Messenger to communicate with friends, and soon you’ll be able to start Community Chats from Messenger as well as Facebook Groups.

Facebook previously copied Tik Tok shorts with Reels.

“Community chat channels” is part of a larger effort to redesign Facebook Groups and Messenger group chats based on the features and interface of Discord. The new Community Chats also resemble a casual version of workplace community platforms like Slack, Teams, and Zoom’s upcoming Team Chat.