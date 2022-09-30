SpaceX Doubles Combined Payload of All Other Space Companies

During the second quarter of 2022, SpaceX delivered 158.7 metric tons to low Earth orbit which is four times more than second palace China’s space corporation CASC at 38.8 tons.
Roscosmos at 17.2 tons was third, United Launch Alliance fouth at 13.0 tons, and Arianespace at 9.8 tons was fifth.
If SpaceX gets the Super Heavy Starship to orbit six times per year then SpaceX will double its the payload to orbit compared to 60 Falcon 9 launches per year.
SpaceX plans to nearly double its Falcon 9 launch rate in 2023 to 100 launches vs 60 in 2022. If SpaceX reaches one Super Heavy Starship per month (12 per year) then SpaceX could reach four times its 2022 payload to orbit in 2023. SpaceX is already double the combined payload of all other rocket companies. In 2023, SpaceX could launch eight times the payload of all other companies combined.
Still very tiny potatoes compared to what’s needed to make life multiplanetary
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2022
Yeah, and it’s only the beginning.
Also it was laughable to think NASA or any other space agency would make us multiplanetary with a few tens of tons per year of payload launched.
We need caravels and galleons for settling the New World, not rafts.