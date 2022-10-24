Beamed Space Based Solar Power Demonstration Progress

The Space-based Solar Power Project (SSPP) at Caltech is working to deploy a constellation of modular spacecraft that collect sunlight, transform it into electricity, then wirelessly transmit that electricity wherever it is needed—including to places that currently have no access to reliable power.
Over a period of two years, they have built and demonstrated two prototype tiles. This is the key modular element that captures the sunlight and transmits the power. Through that process, they learned many things about how to design highly integrated and ultralight systems of this sort. The second space based solar power prototype tile is 33 percent lighter than the first.
The modular tiles are scaled into a larger array. They are mounted on a very flexible structure that can be folded to fit in a launch vehicle. Once deployed, the structure expands, and the tiles work in concert and in synchronization to generate energy, convert it, and transfer it exactly where you need it and nowhere else.
Caltech is working on three or four technology breakthroughs that, in combination, would transform the way space solar power.
Above – An array of small solar panels that are part of the Space Solar Power Project integrate photovoltaics, power transfer circuitry, and incorporate beam steering.
Credit: Caltech
By using novel folding techniques, inspired by origami, they are able to significantly reduce the dimensions of a giant spacecraft for launch. The packaging is so tight as to be essentially free of any voids.
Harnessing solar power in space relies on breakthrough advances in three main areas:
* Atwater’s research group is designing ultralight high-efficiency photovoltaics (materials that convert light into electricity) that are optimized for space conditions and compatible with an integrated modular power conversion and transmission system.
* Hajimiri’s research team is developing the low-cost and lightweight technology needed to convert direct current power to radio frequency power (which is used to transmit cell phone signals, for example) and send it to Earth as microwaves. The process is safe, Hajimiri explains. Non-ionizing radiation at the surface is significantly less harmful than standing in the sun. In addition, the system could be quickly shut down in the event of damage or malfunction.
* BPellegrino’s group is inventing foldable, ultrathin, and ultralight space structures to support the photovoltaics as well as the components needed to convert, transmit, and steer radio frequency power to where it is needed.
The basic unit of the system the researchers envision is a 4-inch-by-4-inch tile that weighs less than a tenth of an ounce. Hundreds of thousands of these tiles would combine into a system of flying carpet-like satellites that, once unfurled, would create a sunlight-gathering surface that measures 3.5 square miles.
Work on the SSPP has been supported by more than $100 million in funding from Donald Bren, chairman of the Irvine Company and a life member of the Caltech community, and his wife, Brigitte Bren, a Caltech trustee. The Northrup Grumman Corporation provided funding for initial feasibility studies.
14 thoughts on “Beamed Space Based Solar Power Demonstration Progress”
Ultra light, huge area maximized towards the sun…
This sounds like a solar sail and will be a problem to maintain in orbit without expending reaction mass.
We don’t want the entire power plant to make an involuntary relativistic fly-by of Alpha Centauri.
Or, maybe we do?
The main issue with solar energy harvested from space and beamed to earth is that this ki d of solar Does increas global warming because it effectively increases the effective surface of earth, while solar panels on earth simply exploit energy that would still hit the planet.
The only part of the problem that I see as not solvable is the power beaming. You can cheaper rocket flights, less mass per kW, etc, but if you cannot beam back the power, it doesn’t matter.
Last time I looked, while in a discussion with he-who-should-not-be-stirred, it just did not seem possible and there was no demonstration that was even a couple of orders of magnitude within the required beam sharpness.
But that’s the least speculative part of the technology, really. It’s just a really big phased array antenna, nothing more.
For radio frequencies, beam forming is a matter of optics. With large enough transmitter and receiver aperture, you can capture the whole beam up to a certain distance. Light solar arrays are useful in their own right in space, but launching from Earth is a losing game in the long term. Bootstrapping space industry from a starter set (seed factory) can reduce launch by 50-100 times by using materials already in space. Simple items like a very large transmitter dish would vastly improve beam capture.
Even though microwaves are non-ionizing radiation, like visible light and radio waves, if they are concentrated enough, they can heat up anything to the boiling point. I’d like to know more about the potential harm of sending microwaves 100s of miles through the atmosphere, through birds, planes, into crowded cities, etc. before this goes live. If the beam has enough energy to power a ship, does it have enough energy to cook us over time?
I believe the plan, at least as laid out by O’Neill, was to set up rectenna farms out in the countryside. They’re largely open to light, so you can farm under them, the space isn’t wasted.
Then you limit the beam intensity to rather less than sunlight, relying on the fact that rectennas are very efficient and substantially cheaper than solar panels, and so don’t require a high intensity beam to be economical. This is supposed to render the beams safe to wildlife and the farmers. (Especially when they’re *under* the antenna, and thus shielded.)
I’d try a folded framework, with tiny crawlers that would deploy tiles, and would replaced malfunctioning tiles. One starship for the largest frame that could make it to the required orbit, and likely several to carry tiles, and drop them of at the hub(s).
As big, and as light as this thing would be, you’d want to open it up in a high orbit with few occupied orbits crossing. Geosynchronous would be nice. Maybe it could act as a solar sail until on station. Might be a good mission for a tug using part of the tiles, and a vasimr thruster. One tug, many deliveries from a lower orbit to GEO.
I wonder if using Tesla coils and towers is feasible here, it may be a much more efficient solution for transfering energy to earth than beaming.
Can they power ships? Competing with coal is a losing bet.
Competing against marine fuels might be attractive for some customers.
It’s not like wind can compete with coal, and here we are building more, not less, every year. If space solar can outcompete wind it might have a decent slab of the green energy market.
It’s interesting that previous skeptics of SPS are changing their tune recently. With Starship availability on the imminent horizon, the updated SPS studies around costing say we are getting closer to a business case that closes. ESA is hedging their bets enough to start funding some fundamental work now (they are paying Emrod to work on their psuedo-nearfield tech, but that seems to be for niche applications, because it’s hard to believe that can be cheaper than a bulk mesh rectenna). ESA is even funding a heavy lifter study (PROTEIN/EHLL) to launch 10,000 tons a year in support of SPS deployment.
This recent work at Caltech was secretly funded in 2013 by Bren, only recently was the donation announced.
This is the old O’neill L-5 thing. Maybe it can be done now.
It would be nice to retire in an O Neill colony…if you can get over the sight of people living on the “ceilings” 😉