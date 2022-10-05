Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson

There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.

Retired Australian Army Major General, Mick Ryan, has these observations.

1. The Ukrainians had a broad overall operational design featuring potential operations in the south, north east – and probably elsewhere. However, launching these was not only based on time, but also about when opportunities presented themselves.

2. The Ukrainians clearly had both dedicated and situational reserves that they had allocated for planned offensives – and for exploiting opportunities. Creating these required a good appreciation of risk, deception, operational security and logistic stockpiling.

3. the Ukrainians have fought a superior recon battle. A senior military officer, during our Kyiv visit, confirmed the Russians were poor at tactical recon. This is an essential part of preventing surprise and recognizing enemy weaknesses to exploit.

  1. UAF has been very successful in encircling groups of russian forces in Kherson up until now, but the Dnipro river is a natural barrier/line that will encumber any further advances south, especially since UAF destroyed so many bridges (which is why the russians are getting routed), thus forcing the use of new pontoon bridges/ferries for any moves farther south. How well they set up and protect their bridging will determine any further success as they push into Zaporizhzhya.

  3. Is no one else worried that Russia is trying to pull a rope-a-dope manuver; rapidly retreating to attempt to get Ukraining forces to concerntrate and then take a bunch of them out all at once with a tactical nuke?

    The more desperate Putin gets, the more likely he is to resort to nukes. I would take his threats seriously. I am not saying anyone should back off either. I am just saying this potentiality should be in everyone’s calculus on this matter.

      • They were already very endeared by the guns pointed at them during the past annexation referendum.

        They massively voted in favor, only Kim Jong Un gets better voter preferences. 😁

    • If Putin uses any nukes he’s been warned there will be immediate retaliation. That means NATO will take out Russia, and without China, Russia hasn’t the power to make such a move. Putin is losing his war, but he know# if he uses nukes, he’ll lose his life. And under it all he’s a coward.

