Elon Musk says Tesla FSD version 11 should start rolling out later this week, next week at the latest. Tesla is starting to make use of neural nets for vehicle navigation & control, not just vision.
Wen fsd beta v11.3?
— Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 14, 2023
Should start rolling out later this week, next week at the latest
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Version 11 This Week or Next”
“Tesla is starting to make use of neural nets for vehicle navigation & control, not just vision.”:
What does that sentence *mean*? I honestly can’t parse it meaningfully.
It means going to data driven AI learning to improve the control and navigation instead of human programmers coding by hand. Potential for data driven learning to surpass human hand coding and rapidly improve once it is better.