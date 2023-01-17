Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Version 11 This Week or Next

Elon Musk says Tesla FSD version 11 should start rolling out later this week, next week at the latest. Tesla is starting to make use of neural nets for vehicle navigation & control, not just vision.

  1. “Tesla is starting to make use of neural nets for vehicle navigation & control, not just vision.”:

    What does that sentence *mean*? I honestly can’t parse it meaningfully.

    • It means going to data driven AI learning to improve the control and navigation instead of human programmers coding by hand. Potential for data driven learning to surpass human hand coding and rapidly improve once it is better.

