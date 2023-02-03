Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture, is ranked 47th all time on the public prediction website -Metaculus and is ranked 35th for the past 12 months. Brian has a brier score of 0.088. Lower brier scores are more accurate. If predictions were random results and someone had 50% confidence of 50% results then the brier score would be 0.25.
The Metaculus algorithm has a brier score of 0.088 and the Metaculus community has a brier score of 0.093.
As an individual forecaster I, Brian Wang, am beating the collective forecasting capability of the Metaculus group and I am matching the Metaculus algorithm.
There are about 5000 active Metaculus forecasters. Therefore, Brian Wang is in the top 1% of public futurist predictors. 65% of my predictions on the site are totally accurate and were made with very high 98-100% confidence. Over 90% of the predictions were right with fairly high or with moderate confidence.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Top 1% Futurist Forecaster on Metaculus”
I would never have predicted this!
Congratulations, Brian! This is part of why your site is so popular. Thanks for your great work!