SpaceX Starlink V2 Mini and the Future of Tesla Internet

Julien Villa-Massone has a table with graphics and specifications for the various versions of the Starlink satellite.

He has detailed analysis of Starlink and using Starlink to enhance Tesla communications and technology.

Julien identified that glass antennas exist and can be used on top of Tesla and other vehicles for mobile communication via Starlink. This will be for Semi trucks, Cybertrucks, RVs and all vehicles. This will enhance vehicle to vehicle communication and will be extremely useful when combined with self driving.

Following up with my Starlink discussion with @herbertong, I updated the assumptions table with Starlink V2 mini as launched this week. I also got some infographics showing the stacking and scale of these options. Bottom line:

V2 (Starship) > V2 mini > V1.5

— Julien Villa-Massone (@julienvm) March 1, 2023

First Starlink v2 satellites reach orbit — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2023

See more My take at the moment is that the FCC filings for F9-1 and F9-2 will probably not realize.

— Julien Villa-Massone (@julienvm) March 1, 2023

See more There's only 21 sats for V2 mini and not 30 for V1. 5, so there is an extra width.

— Julien Villa-Massone (@julienvm) March 1, 2023