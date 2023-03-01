SpaceX Starlink V2 Mini and the Future of Tesla Internet

by

Julien Villa-Massone has a table with graphics and specifications for the various versions of the Starlink satellite.

He has detailed analysis of Starlink and using Starlink to enhance Tesla communications and technology.

Julien identified that glass antennas exist and can be used on top of Tesla and other vehicles for mobile communication via Starlink. This will be for Semi trucks, Cybertrucks, RVs and all vehicles. This will enhance vehicle to vehicle communication and will be extremely useful when combined with self driving.

Leave a Comment