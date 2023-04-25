Ukrainian Military Has Beachhead on the Other Side of the Dnipro River

In the Kherson region, Ukrainians have increased their bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to the point where many Russian sources started raising the alarm. Ukrainians established control over the proximate island with a lot of places for docking. Ukrainians are present in the residential area of one of the biggest and most important islands in the region – the Antonivsky Island. Control over the eastern bank of the river gives a lot of freedom for the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This 20-km wide bridgehead is already hard to control, so if Ukrainians establish control over the remaining residential areas and get closer to the mainland, then a lot of Ukrainian sabotage teams will slip through and assist in the main phase of the counteroffensive operation by destroying strategic objects and critical railways and bridges.
