SpaceX Completing Starlink Dish Factory

SpaceX is completing a Texas Starlink factory that is 521,000 square feet and cost $43,000,000.

The SpaceX factory is designed for high volume manufacturing. It is to make millions of consumer facing devices. The Starlink Kit and include the antenna (or dish) that connects to the satellites, Wi-Fi routers and antenna mounting hardware.

SpaceX recently surpassed 1.5 million Starlink customers. Ramping dish production to 1-2 million per month to rapidly capture those customers is the only factor preventing SpaceX Starlink from getting to $30-60 billion per year in revenue early in 2024.

If SpaceX is able to increase Starlink satellite dish production to 500,000 dishes per month by September, 2023 then they could make 1 million in first half of 2023 and 2 million in the second half. This would nearly double the 2023 revenue projection for Starlink over Payload Space.

SpaceX might eventually make text and voice cellphones from the factory. This would be for direct cellphone communication with the new Gen 2 satellites.

This is about a $3B per year revenue runrate.

Two major communication lines of business starting this year. Starshield and Direct to Cellphone via Gen 2 satellites. Monthly dish production is the limiting factor on Starlink revenue. 4% of the orbiting satellites provide service to 80% of the Starlink customers who are in North America. The current orbital satellites can support 20 million global customers. Doubling the orbital bandwidth in 2023. 40 million serviceable capacity by the end of 2023.

I also flew at the SpaceX facility in Bastrop Texas today! The building is almost completed and work underway to prepare for asphalt & concrete on the surrounding grounds. A 2nd boring tunnel emerging near the main entrance & a new structure too! My new YouTube video will come… pic.twitter.com/oUG8nusbVv — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) March 19, 2023

Boring tunnels have been dug at the Starlink Site and connects the factory with the Boring company head quarters.

Prufrock II returns home after completing another Bastrop tunnel! Great job by TBC team in advancing rapid retrieval and continuous mining. And a subtle cameo by Prufrock III… pic.twitter.com/KAx7AW0XQd — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) March 29, 2023

Thank you to our 1.5M+ customers around the world! 🛰️🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/SDEyQ3RB5i — Starlink (@Starlink) May 6, 2023