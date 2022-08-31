SpaceX is Aiming for 100 Flights in 2023

Elon says SpaceX is aiming for 100 Falcon 9 flights in 2023.

Elon also shared a photo of the Mechazilla lifting the Super Heavy booster.

If SpaceX finishes the year with another 15 launches then they will have total 187 Falcon 9 launches at the end of 2022. One hundred launches in 2023 would put Falcon 9 at 287 launches.

This would put SpaceX Falcon 9 just behind four retired Soviet rockets in total launches. Only the Proton-K had payload at the level or higher than Falcon 9. The Proton-K had 311 launches and could put 19 tons into space with each launch.

Even if SpaceX gets the Starship Super Heavy boosters launching regularly, it seems likely that the Falcon 9 would still see heavy usage in 2024. SpaceX would pass the Proton-K rocket in 2024 for total launches.

The Falcon 9 could get completely phased out in favor of the Super Heavy Starship in 2025.

Yeah, aiming for up to 100 flights next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2022

Mechazilla loads Starship on launchpad pic.twitter.com/LfkfjpAcZj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2022