New 2023 Telescope Will Find 10X Known Solar System Objects

In late 2023, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory project will start a 10-year inventory of the solar system (LSST). It should increase the number of known objects in the solar system by over ten times. LSST will deliver a 500 petabyte set of images and data products that will address some of the most pressing questions about the structure and evolution of the universe and the objects in it.

It is 3.2 billion pixel camera with an 8-meter telescope.

Most of the solar system discoveries should happen in the first three years (2024-2027). The LSST could expand the number of known objects in the solar system by 5-40 times.

The Rubin Observatory LSST is designed to address four science areas:

• Probing dark energy and dark matter.

• Taking an inventory of the solar system.

• Exploring the transient optical sky.

• Mapping the Milky Way.