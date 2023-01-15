SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launched USSF-67 Today with Classified Payloads

SpaceX had a successful Sunday, January 15 launch for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-67 mission to a geosynchronous Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
There was a live webcast of this mission that began about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.
