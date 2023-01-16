Manipulating the Epigenome Can Drive Aging and Reverse Aging

Researchers developed a system called “ICE” (inducible changes to the epigenome) in DNA reparation, which actually advances aging, and also discovered that the process can be reversed by using OSK-mediated rejuvenation. Using the ICE system, young mice have aged quickly, but with dire consequences on the tissues in their bodies.

Journal Cell – Loss of epigenetic information as a cause of mammalian aging

Highlights

• Cellular responses to double-stranded DNA breaks erode the epigenetic landscape

• This loss of epigenetic information accelerates the hallmarks of aging

• These changes are reversible by epigenetic reprogramming

• By manipulating the epigenome, aging can be driven forward and backward

All living things experience an increase in entropy, manifested as a loss of genetic and epigenetic information. In yeast, epigenetic information is lost over time due to the relocalization of chromatin-modifying proteins to DNA breaks, causing cells to lose their identity, a hallmark of yeast aging. Using a system called “ICE” (inducible changes to the epigenome), we find that the act of faithful DNA repair advances aging at physiological, cognitive, and molecular levels, including erosion of the epigenetic landscape, cellular exdifferentiation, senescence, and advancement of the DNA methylation clock, which can be reversed by OSK-mediated rejuvenation. These data are consistent with the information theory of aging, which states that a loss of epigenetic information is a reversible cause of aging.

Nearly 200 Companies Working on Aging Reversal and Dozens on Epigenome Modification