Kai Fu Lee’s Vision of the Future of 2041

Dr. Kai-Fu Lee has spent more than three decades at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence research, development, and investment in both the US and China. He is now managing a $3 billion Sinovation Ventures fund.

Previously, Dr. Lee was the president of Google China and a senior executive at Microsoft, SGI, and Apple. Co-chair of the Artificial Intelligence Council at the World Economic Forum, he has a bachelor’s degree from Columbia and a PhD from Carnegie Mellon.

He is a New York Times best-selling author and his latest book, co-authored with award-winning science-fiction writer Chen Quifan, is called AI2041: Ten Visions for Our Future. It presents a roadmap to educate and explore the opportunities and challenges presented by AI over the coming decades.

Twenty years if enough for big changes to occur but not so much where it would be fanciful to predict.

Kai-fu Lee says the biggest things to happen was in 2014 when computers beat humans in vision recognition. In 2020, the big AI achievement is when AI starting beating humans in reading comprehension. Kau Fu Lee thinks the next seven years will have amazing achievements growing from superior reading comprehension and natural language.

Computer vision has four AI unicorn startups which range from $5-20 billion in valuation.

Kai-Fu’s book is coming out Sept 14, 2021.

There are ten stories with making predictions about 2041.

Age of Plentitude

* Abundance of automated labor, materials and energy. Robots for automation and abundant labor. Materials revolution causing positive deflation. Distributed energy from abundant solar and batteries.

* AI’s could measure positive contribution and reward spiritual tokens.

Another story is about advanced deep fakes.

He has invested into a real company making automated forklifts.

Another company has made soft robotic hand. The robot hand can pick up eggs.

AI 2041 – Ten Visions for Our Future

In this groundbreaking blend of imaginative storytelling and scientific forecasting, the pioneering AI expert and a leading writer of speculative fiction join forces to answer an imperative question: How will artificial intelligence change our world within twenty years?

His book presents a roadmap to educate and explore the opportunities and challenges presented by AI over the coming decades.

He worries about the slaughterbot scenario.

