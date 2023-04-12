Russian Tank Count from Imaging Analysis

More accurate counts of tanks in Russian storage tell us when Russia’s ability to replace destroyed tanks will drop. This will be a further drop in Russia’s military capability. The other key take away is that traditional military assessment sources like the International Institute for Strategic Studies (British research institute) are likely less accurate than hard working private investigation using public or commercial satellite imagery.

Youtube channel Covert Cable has used satellite imaging to count the good and bad Russian tanks at Russian bases and tank storage areas. Russia has lost about 2000 tanks in the war with Ukraine so far. Russia is losing about 150 tanks each month. Russia is restoring about 90 tanks each month from its tanks in storage. Russia can build about 20 new tanks each month.

Bad tanks are those without turrets. There are maintenance activities that are needed each year to keep tanks from deteriorating. In seven months, 785 good tanks were removed from storage and another 700 were removed before the war. In March 2023, there are 3911 good tanks available in Russian storage. Russia has about two years of tanks left. 270 of the tanks are T55, which are 70 year old tanks.

Russia will be building 240 new tanks each year and they will try to increase their new tank build rate. Russia will run out of tanks to refurbish and that will drop their ability to replace lost tanks.