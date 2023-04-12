More accurate counts of tanks in Russian storage tell us when Russia’s ability to replace destroyed tanks will drop. This will be a further drop in Russia’s military capability. The other key take away is that traditional military assessment sources like the International Institute for Strategic Studies (British research institute) are likely less accurate than hard working private investigation using public or commercial satellite imagery.
Youtube channel Covert Cable has used satellite imaging to count the good and bad Russian tanks at Russian bases and tank storage areas. Russia has lost about 2000 tanks in the war with Ukraine so far. Russia is losing about 150 tanks each month. Russia is restoring about 90 tanks each month from its tanks in storage. Russia can build about 20 new tanks each month.
Bad tanks are those without turrets. There are maintenance activities that are needed each year to keep tanks from deteriorating. In seven months, 785 good tanks were removed from storage and another 700 were removed before the war. In March 2023, there are 3911 good tanks available in Russian storage. Russia has about two years of tanks left. 270 of the tanks are T55, which are 70 year old tanks.
Russia will be building 240 new tanks each year and they will try to increase their new tank build rate. Russia will run out of tanks to refurbish and that will drop their ability to replace lost tanks.
8 thoughts on “Russian Tank Count from Imaging Analysis”
“Russia has lost about 2000 tanks in the war with Ukraine so far. Russia is losing about 150 tanks each month.”
Man, you lose any respect you have posting nonsense like this. There is no evidence for this whatsoever. Just the usual “estimates” of Russian losses based on Ukrainian claims. Sites like Oryx are notorious for passing off Ukrainian losses as Russian (they use similar equipment).
Ruble is loosing its value. Sanctions are beginning to work. They managed to inflate it in short term though.
The consequences of communist history are as we see it. Capable people don’t have enough motivation, because one party nepotism is above all others. Army is in bad condition as well as economy. Not all Russians are bad, but considering years of inner atrocities under communist regimes the nation has traumatic history. General Russian population will need to find strength to resist brainwashing and find a way to real democracy. As long as regime continues to meddle in Usa, EU affairs and try to swing elections or foster inner conflict in western nations, they should be considered hostile.
I think the broader point here is that there is a definite limit on what Russia has and how long it will last. NATO is effectively acting as a protected industrial rear area for Ukraine. Who’s industrial base is larger and can last longer, NATO or Russia? Obvious answer and anyone who says “Russia” just isn’t being serious.
Tanks are just a proxy for other military resources. Truth is this war has an expiration date. So long as the west continues to support Ukraine the outcome is inevitable.
Other question: how many experienced tanker crews does Russia have? It takes time to train a new crew.
It doesn, indeed, take time and they have to be trained by experienced tankers. Having specialized ranges and simulators helps a lot. A tank without an experienced crew is just an expensive coffin.
A good tank has an engine and transmission. Many were sold on the black market for industrial power generation, over the road trucks, and farm equipment.
Even a tank that isn’t destroyed is experiencing wear from being in a combat zone. The length of time it takes to get parts and keep tanks in a working state could lengthen as manpower is strained
The fact that Russia has been using tanks as improvised Self-Propelled Artillery just further accelerates this wear. T-72/T-80/T-90 cannot have their barrels replaced in the field and their barrels are only good for ~750 rounds before they’re shot out.