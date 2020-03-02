USA Also Likely Has Thousands of Coronavirus Cases Already

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, member of the boards of Pfizer and biotech company Illumina and former FDA commissioner, and Dr. Matt McCarthy, an infectious disease physician, were on CNBC to discuss the latest on the coronavirus outbreak. McCarthy and Gottlieb believe there are now in a few thousand undiagnosed coronavirus cases in the United States.
The FDA recalled a test kit and has not issued a new one. This has hamstrung the US medical system from accurately testing and diagnosing coronavirus cases.
McCarthy believes there will be school shutdowns in the USA and there will be significant outbreaks.
The US has the means to prevent an epidemic but more extreme measures will be needed.
Gottlieb and McCarthy believe that we are in the mitigation phase.
There are six deaths in the USA from coronavirus. Those were in Washington state.
They believe the South Korea statistics for cases and deaths is the most accurate. This means case fatality of 0.2 to 0.4%. This is for the overall population. People over 80 on a cruise ship could have 10% fatality.
It will take two weeks for the US to ramp up to 20,000 tests per day. This is when we will start to get real numbers of cases. We will start to see better numbers at the end of this week when there is 10,000 test per day capacity at 100 labs. It will more convenient for doctors when the academic labs have testing capacity.
SOURCES- CNBC
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a prolific business-oriented writer of emerging and disruptive technologies. He is known for insightful articles that combine business and technical analysis that catches the attention of the general public and is also useful for those in the industries. He is the sole author and writer of nextbigfuture.com, the top online science blog. He is also involved in angel investing and raising funds for breakthrough technology startup companies.
He gave the recent keynote presentation at Monte Jade event with a talk entitled the Future for You. He gave an annual update on molecular nanotechnology at Singularity University on nanotechnology, gave a TEDX talk on energy, and advises USC ASTE 527 (advanced space projects program). He has been interviewed for radio, professional organizations. podcasts and corporate events. He was recently interviewed by the radio program Steel on Steel on satellites and high altitude balloons that will track all movement in many parts of the USA.
He fundraises for various high impact technology companies and has worked in computer technology, insurance, healthcare and with corporate finance.
He has substantial familiarity with a broad range of breakthrough technologies like age reversal and antiaging, quantum computers, artificial intelligence, ocean tech, agtech, nuclear fission, advanced nuclear fission, space propulsion, satellites, imaging, molecular nanotechnology, biotechnology, medicine, blockchain, crypto and many other areas.