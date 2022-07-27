Aubrey de Grey Gives His Expert Insights into Potentially World Changing Antiaging

Aubrey de Grey has been leading the charge to fix damage from aging for over twenty years. He has been interviewed on 60 Minutes and many other shows. He has developed and championed the concept of repairing the seven known categories of aging damage as the way to get to comprehensive aging reversal.

In this talk with Aubrey de Grey, we get his unique and comprehensive overview of the current view of the field of aging repair, cancer treatments and brain repair. He gives the historical and scientific context. He talks about some of the most promising companies in the vibrant field of antiaging.

Aubrey created and led the SENS (anti-aging) institute and it has had over $50 million in funding over the past 20 years. They also got six antiaging companies funded and spun out. He is at the center of the 158+ company anti-aging industry.

Aubrey also had an early career in Artificial Intelligence. Part of this interview digs into his insights about recent AI developments and how it will be applicable to successfully developing antiaging,

His current favorite company and approach for a broadly applicable treatment for cancer is at Maia Biotechnology.

Maia is using a telomere approach. THIO is a potentially first-in-class small molecule that is the only direct telomere targeting agent currently in clinical development. Telomerase is present in over 85% of human cancers and contributes significantly to the proliferation and reproductive immortality of cancer cells. THIO’s in vitro activity has been studied in models of several tumor types with active telomerase.

Having comprehensive treatments for all types of aging damage and new treatments for cancer and brain repair will create a new age of health and medicine. Winning companies in the areas of antiaging, cancer treatment and brain repair could become trillion-dollar biotech giants.

Over Twelve Billion Dollars have been invested in nearly 200 companies working on real aging cures. There is $2-4 billion in new investments in aging cures every year. The rate of scientific progress toward fixing aging is no longer money limited.

Here is a link to Karl Pfleger’s list of 158 antiaging companies. Karl used to work at Google and has been an active angel investor in antiaging companies.

The global response to the COVID pandemic to develop many vaccines and treatments shows that the world will develop aging treatments and make them inexpensive or free treatments for everyone.

Aubrey is also very hopeful about a company with an exciting approach to preventing or treating most types of cancer.

