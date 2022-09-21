Aubrey de Grey New Antiaging Foundation and Combo Therapy Work

The leader of the Antiaging movement, Aubrey de Grey, has started a new antiaging foundation. The new foundation will be advancing combination antiaging damage repair therapies.
The new foundation will work with Ichor Life Sciences. Ichor spun out of Aubrey’s prior foundation. Ichor has macular regeneration work and has expanded to senenscent cells and acts as a CRO. A Contract Research Organization (CRO) is a company that provides clinical trial services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.
Aubrey wants to press ahead to achieve his long standing goal of robust mouse rejuvenation.
Robust mouse rejuvenation as originally outlined means a full enough implementation of SENS (aging damage reversal) to be capable of doubling the remaining life expectancy of an elderly mouse, demonstrated and then replicated in rigorous laboratory studies.
I interviewed Aubrey de Grey recently where he discussed business and scientific highlights in the field of aging damage reversal.
